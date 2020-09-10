Sign up
Photo 2225
Aging Beautifully
Inspired by some of Jane Pittenger's photos recently, have been looking at these "past their prime" plants with new eyes.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Views
1
2013-2018 extras
DSC-RX10M4
10th September 2020 10:08am
nature
plant
past-its-peak
