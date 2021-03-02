Previous
A Surprise to Find by milaniet
A Surprise to Find

Saw a flash of motion go by and followed the movement to a somewhat nearby tree. Was surprised to see the Northern Flicker when I zoomed in. Don't catch them often. Shows nicely enlarged
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Milanie

@milaniet
Photo Details

Myrna O'Hara ace
Oh how lovely. Great POV for this beauty, lucky you !!!!!!!!!!
March 2nd, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful detail!
March 2nd, 2021  
