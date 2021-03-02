Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2264
A Surprise to Find
Saw a flash of motion go by and followed the movement to a somewhat nearby tree. Was surprised to see the Northern Flicker when I zoomed in. Don't catch them often. Shows nicely enlarged
.
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7096
photos
295
followers
171
following
620% complete
View this month »
2257
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
Latest from all albums
3345
2261
3346
2262
2263
3347
2264
3348
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th February 2021 8:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
flicker
Myrna O'Hara
ace
Oh how lovely. Great POV for this beauty, lucky you !!!!!!!!!!
March 2nd, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful detail!
March 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close