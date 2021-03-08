Previous
So Many Finches by milaniet
So Many Finches

Couldn't even count the number of finches out side today - finally got a nice colorful one off by himself.
Milanie

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
They're so pretty and make the sweetest little song. Lovely capture!
March 9th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Outstanding capture
March 9th, 2021  
Anne ❀ ace
lovely image!
March 9th, 2021  
Rick Schies ace
Simple and beautiful
March 9th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful capture.
March 9th, 2021  
Skip Tribby 📷 ace
Nice capture!
March 9th, 2021  
