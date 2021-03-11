Previous
4x100 Relay - My Very Favorite
4x100 Relay - My Very Favorite

This event has been my very favorite from the first day I started the elementary track program here. I'm fairly sure my 3rd-4th graders never lost this event and the 5th-6th only once. I had about 60 kids involved daily from 4th-6th and when we went to out of town meets there were about 75 involved. It was such a good program for the kids. I was disappointed that when I had to drop it (needed the time to help with my mom) that no one else would pick it up. Still have kids today telling me about how fun it was (and that fun carried over to the classroom - yes!)
Milanie

Casablanca
Fabulous!
Fabulous!
March 11th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific action capture! So much energy and effort.
March 11th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
Brilliant action shot
March 11th, 2021  
Jean ace
Wonderful action shot
March 11th, 2021  
