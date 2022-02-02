Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2345
A Good Spot to Study Science
Just filling in the beginning of the month. This is the whole outdoor science class at the Junior High. I had posted those neat shadows formed on the pergalo earlier in the month
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7524
photos
296
followers
176
following
649% complete
View this month »
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
Latest from all albums
1494
2367
3658
2368
1495
3659
2369
3660
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th February 2022 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
science
,
classroom
,
architecture
,
outdoor
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close