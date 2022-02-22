Previous
Sunset After the Big Rain Last Night by milaniet
Sunset After the Big Rain Last Night

Went over to the fairgrounds above the walking trail to see about a sunset on the pond. This is not the pond! That's how much rain we got (along with a tornado - take cover - warning) last night - it''s one major puddle in the field.
Milanie

@milaniet
Jane Pittenger ace
Wild weather you are having but this is gorgeous
February 23rd, 2022  
slaabs
really like this
February 23rd, 2022  
