Photo 2361
Sunset After the Big Rain Last Night
Went over to the fairgrounds above the walking trail to see about a sunset on the pond. This is not the pond! That's how much rain we got (along with a tornado - take cover - warning) last night - it''s one major puddle in the field.
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
22nd February 2022 6:08pm
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
puddle
Jane Pittenger
ace
Wild weather you are having but this is gorgeous
February 23rd, 2022
slaabs
really like this
February 23rd, 2022
