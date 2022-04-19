Previous
Next
Vase 19 by milaniet
Photo 2392

Vase 19

BOB. Continuing in yesterday's vein, crystal in crystal.
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
655% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Nice how it’s catching the light in places.
April 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise