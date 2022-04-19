Sign up
Photo 2392
Vase 19
BOB. Continuing in yesterday's vein, crystal in crystal.
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
1
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7606
photos
292
followers
166
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
11th April 2023 10:24am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
crystal
,
vase
,
30shots-2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice how it’s catching the light in places.
April 20th, 2022
