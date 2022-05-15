Previous
From One to Many by milaniet
Photo 2418

From One to Many

I noticed one Showy Evening Primrose a week or two ago - not it's turned into quite a few against the gate to the cow pasture I pass along my walk.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Milanie

@milaniet
