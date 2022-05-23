Sign up
Photo 2426
Along the Walking Trail
Never knew this tree was a member of the dogwood family - must not be close relatives.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
1
1
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
22nd May 2022 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
white
,
nature
,
blooms
,
vornus/drummundii
Mags
ace
So pretty! Love the black and white.
May 23rd, 2022
