How I Spent Memorial Day Weekend

No need to comment - just wanted to remember this one. Nancie (granddaughter) had spotted this swing-playset for Jerik and her mom & step-dad bought it for him. Only problem - some assembly required! She worked from 10 - 5 today and you can see where she's gotten (also has the slide and swing assembled). There must be well over 1000 pieces, but she's darn good at reading the pictures and hopes to get it finished tomorrow. I was the "getter". Think he'll be pleased when he sees it.