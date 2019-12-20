Sign up
Photo 2910
Night Coming to the River
Try on black. Just barely got there in time to catch the last of the color - spotted it out the back window, grabbed the keys and camera and headed for "the spot". Good thing it's less than 5 minutes from the house.
20th December 2019
20th Dec 19
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
river
Lin
ace
Absolutely gorgeous! Fav!
December 21st, 2019
Barb
Spectacular!
December 21st, 2019
