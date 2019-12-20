Previous
Night Coming to the River by milaniet
Photo 2910

Night Coming to the River

Try on black. Just barely got there in time to catch the last of the color - spotted it out the back window, grabbed the keys and camera and headed for "the spot". Good thing it's less than 5 minutes from the house.
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
Photo Details

Lin ace
Absolutely gorgeous! Fav!
December 21st, 2019  
Barb
Spectacular!
December 21st, 2019  
