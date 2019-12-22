Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2912
And It's Supposed to be 60 Wednesday!
Saw the frost on the rooftop across the street when I was getting ready for church - well, that hustled things along a little to get the extra 5 minutes needed. Go from laying on the ground to shooting in high heels - all for the picture!
22nd December 2019
22nd Dec 19
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6529
photos
301
followers
135
following
797% complete
View this month »
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
Latest from all albums
2906
1450
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
22nd December 2019 8:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
leaf
,
frost
Islandgirl
ace
Amazing!
December 23rd, 2019
Barb
Brilliant capture!
December 23rd, 2019
gloria jones
ace
Another great frosty capture :)
December 23rd, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close