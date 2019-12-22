Previous
Next
And It's Supposed to be 60 Wednesday! by milaniet
Photo 2912

And It's Supposed to be 60 Wednesday!

Saw the frost on the rooftop across the street when I was getting ready for church - well, that hustled things along a little to get the extra 5 minutes needed. Go from laying on the ground to shooting in high heels - all for the picture!
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
797% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Amazing!
December 23rd, 2019  
Barb
Brilliant capture!
December 23rd, 2019  
gloria jones ace
Another great frosty capture :)
December 23rd, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise