Where Have You Been? by milaniet
Photo 2913

Where Have You Been?

Or rather, that was my question to him? Hadn't seen a squirrel at the park in at least a month. Guess now that the campers have gone for warmer spots, he feels free to wander about again. Love his bushy tail. Hit 64F today!
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Cute fellow! We were almost as warm as you- and I didn't even have to wear a sweater- crazy!!
December 23rd, 2019  
