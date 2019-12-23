Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2913
Where Have You Been?
Or rather, that was my question to him? Hadn't seen a squirrel at the park in at least a month. Guess now that the campers have gone for warmer spots, he feels free to wander about again. Love his bushy tail. Hit 64F today!
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6530
photos
301
followers
135
following
798% complete
View this month »
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
Latest from all albums
1450
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
23rd December 2019 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
animal
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Cute fellow! We were almost as warm as you- and I didn't even have to wear a sweater- crazy!!
December 23rd, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close