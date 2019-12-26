Sign up
Photo 2916
Night Falls Softly
Still didn't venture out today so here's one from last weekend taken from the back of the cemetery. Loved the clouds.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
river
Kerry Michelle
Gorgeous shot!
December 27th, 2019
Margaret Brown
ace
Love the light and reflections
December 27th, 2019
