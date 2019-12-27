Previous
Sprucing Things Up by milaniet
Photo 2917

Sprucing Things Up

Getting desperate - absolutely nothing moving - no time, no birds, no dew, no sunsets, - wintertime is rough. But this is one from 3 days ago that I liked after I put the watercolor filter to it.
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Milanie

Hope D Jennings ace
I agree! Winter is so tough! I think I am going to embrace and practice black and white photography .
December 28th, 2019  
KWind ace
Stunning!! FAV.
December 28th, 2019  
Islandgirl ace
Love what you did to this!
December 28th, 2019  
Milanie ace
@mzzhope An excellent idea.
December 28th, 2019  
Lou Ann ace
A beautiful image!
December 28th, 2019  
bkb in the city
Well done
December 28th, 2019  
