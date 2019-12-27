Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2917
Sprucing Things Up
Getting desperate - absolutely nothing moving - no time, no birds, no dew, no sunsets, - wintertime is rough. But this is one from 3 days ago that I liked after I put the watercolor filter to it.
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6535
photos
301
followers
135
following
799% complete
View this month »
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
Latest from all albums
2911
2912
2913
2168
2914
2915
2916
2917
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th December 2019 7:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
frost
Hope D Jennings
ace
I agree! Winter is so tough! I think I am going to embrace and practice black and white photography .
December 28th, 2019
KWind
ace
Stunning!! FAV.
December 28th, 2019
Islandgirl
ace
Love what you did to this!
December 28th, 2019
Milanie
ace
@mzzhope
An excellent idea.
December 28th, 2019
Lou Ann
ace
A beautiful image!
December 28th, 2019
bkb in the city
Well done
December 28th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close