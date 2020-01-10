Previous
Next
Winter's Color by milaniet
Photo 2931

Winter's Color

Someone posted a picture of some witch hazel the other day and that's what prompted me to go out to the Mulberry this week. That's the only place I've ever found it. It has the sweetest smell.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
803% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Great find and nice winter colour!
January 11th, 2020  
Jess
Love the saturation and vibrant reds and orange!
January 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise