Cold Temperatures Brought Him In

67F this time yesterday - 31 today. Missed the tornado by 20 miles - been a busy 24 hours. Sirens went off last night and I got shoes on everyone and the cameras moved to the storm shelter :) but watched it move south of us so didn't have to go in. Passed quickly.



First time I've caught a bird on this new feeder made like a miniature porch swing.