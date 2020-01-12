Previous
Next
Can't Always Trust the Weatherman by milaniet
Photo 2933

Can't Always Trust the Weatherman

With the weatherman's promise of clearing skies, temperatures in the low 20's, and a good sunrise, I happily set my alarm. He lied! Overcast and 33F. This was the best I could find.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
803% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Our news stations have all the best equipment to help their weathermen predict the weather, and honestly, they still miss the mark a lot of times. This is a nice ice photo anyway!
January 13th, 2020  
Jennie B.
It's a nice capture of the frost on the branch.
January 13th, 2020  
Erika
I think weather prediction is harder than we think, at least in some places. The ice-covered branches are very pretty.
January 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise