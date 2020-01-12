Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2933
Can't Always Trust the Weatherman
With the weatherman's promise of clearing skies, temperatures in the low 20's, and a good sunrise, I happily set my alarm. He lied! Overcast and 33F. This was the best I could find.
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6551
photos
304
followers
138
following
803% complete
View this month »
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
2933
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
12th January 2020 7:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
winter
,
icicles
Lou Ann
ace
Our news stations have all the best equipment to help their weathermen predict the weather, and honestly, they still miss the mark a lot of times. This is a nice ice photo anyway!
January 13th, 2020
Jennie B.
It's a nice capture of the frost on the branch.
January 13th, 2020
Erika
I think weather prediction is harder than we think, at least in some places. The ice-covered branches are very pretty.
January 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close