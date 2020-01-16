Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2937
There's a Steam Plant Out There Somewhere
You sure couldn't see it, but it's about 400 feet down from the dam. You sure couldn't see it.
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6555
photos
305
followers
138
following
804% complete
View this month »
2930
2931
2932
2933
2934
2935
2936
2937
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
14th January 2020 7:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
fog
,
dam
Debra
ace
That’s some heavy fog
January 17th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice foggy magic
January 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close