Previous
Next
There's a Steam Plant Out There Somewhere by milaniet
Photo 2937

There's a Steam Plant Out There Somewhere

You sure couldn't see it, but it's about 400 feet down from the dam. You sure couldn't see it.
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
804% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Debra ace
That’s some heavy fog
January 17th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice foggy magic
January 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise