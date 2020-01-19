Sign up
Photo 2940
Winter Weeds
Nice on black. There's something special about the dried winter weeds you find by the river banks - glad to see a blue sky to shoot up into! Liked the sunlight hitting the edges.
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
3
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6558
photos
304
followers
138
following
805% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
18th January 2020 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
weed
Rick
ace
Great capture. Blue skys and the sunlight really light this one up.
January 20th, 2020
amyK
ace
Lovely glow
January 20th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely capture. Love the blue sky too.
January 20th, 2020
