Guess What - More Frost! by milaniet
Guess What - More Frost!

Though I really had to look for it today - thought conditions were good - temperature 24F, no wind - but no humidity either. Thank goodness for the 50mm lens - have enjoyed playing with that this month.
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Milanie

@milaniet
M. Brutus ace
Lovely shot. Great light, detail and defocus.
January 21st, 2020  
