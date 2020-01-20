Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2941
Guess What - More Frost!
Though I really had to look for it today - thought conditions were good - temperature 24F, no wind - but no humidity either. Thank goodness for the 50mm lens - have enjoyed playing with that this month.
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
nature
,
leaves
,
frost
M. Brutus
Lovely shot. Great light, detail and defocus.
January 21st, 2020
