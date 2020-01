And They Call This a Snow Day?

You have to understand Arkansas - while I live in town, I'm right at the foothills of the Ozark mountains and a lot of our school bus routes are on dirt roads in higher terrain. But we had no school today and you see the amount of snow on that tree! By 9:00 it was all rain and rained on and off all day with temperatures in the lower 30's. Didn't get out at all with Jerik so shot this from the kitchen window.