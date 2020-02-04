Previous
Looking Through the Trees by milaniet
Looking Through the Trees

So glad for that one day without rain this week. I've really had to rely on what I found then. Liked the look through the trees into the fog over the river. This was as you enter the Corps Recreation Area across the river.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
Jean ace
Perfect b&w. This is stunning. Love the comp and especially the fog.
February 4th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot with great leading lines and gorgeous in b+w.
February 4th, 2020  
julia ace
Great b&w image .. I am a bit sad as our forest is closed due to extreme fire hazard .. If you don't mind me saying but I would crop this shot down below that patch of light centre top 3rd... as your eye goes straight to that light patch .. wind it up and your eye goes through the tree's right to the back ..
February 4th, 2020  
