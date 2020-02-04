Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2956
Looking Through the Trees
So glad for that one day without rain this week. I've really had to rely on what I found then. Liked the look through the trees into the fog over the river. This was as you enter the Corps Recreation Area across the river.
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
3
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6577
photos
305
followers
137
following
809% complete
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
2950
2951
2952
2170
2953
2954
2955
2956
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st February 2020 7:24am
b&w
,
nature
,
trees
,
for2020
Jean
ace
Perfect b&w. This is stunning. Love the comp and especially the fog.
February 4th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot with great leading lines and gorgeous in b+w.
February 4th, 2020
julia
ace
Great b&w image .. I am a bit sad as our forest is closed due to extreme fire hazard .. If you don't mind me saying but I would crop this shot down below that patch of light centre top 3rd... as your eye goes straight to that light patch .. wind it up and your eye goes through the tree's right to the back ..
February 4th, 2020
