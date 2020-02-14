Sign up
Photo 2966
A Tomy Touch of Red
Happy Valentines Day. Taken at the playground across the river at the Corps Park. Did like the lines. No children - just me - know the policeman that drove by wondered about that woman up by the slide!
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
Photo Details
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
13th February 2020 1:22pm
Tags
b&w
,
playground
,
heart
,
architecture
,
for2020
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, good for you! What a sweet flash of red.
February 14th, 2020
Barb
ace
I like the various lines and the little heart. Curious to know how you accomplished this...? I have so much to learn when it comes to processing my photos.
February 14th, 2020
