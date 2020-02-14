Previous
Next
A Tomy Touch of Red by milaniet
Photo 2966

A Tomy Touch of Red

Happy Valentines Day. Taken at the playground across the river at the Corps Park. Did like the lines. No children - just me - know the policeman that drove by wondered about that woman up by the slide!
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
812% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ha ha, good for you! What a sweet flash of red.
February 14th, 2020  
Barb ace
I like the various lines and the little heart. Curious to know how you accomplished this...? I have so much to learn when it comes to processing my photos.
February 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise