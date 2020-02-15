Previous
Guess What End the Architecture Week by milaniet
Photo 2967

Guess What End the Architecture Week

The weather has been absolutely miserable this whole week so I'm having to depend on some taken earlier this month. That bridge sure has been handy. Another foggy shot with interesting lines.
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
judith deacon ace
Can't beat a good bridge and reflections as well - it certainly hasn't been the kind of weather to encourage outdoor photography!
February 15th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
February 16th, 2020  
