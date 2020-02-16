Sign up
Photo 2968
Follow the Path of Least Resistance
Which is what I'm doing here. Finishing this week of black and white with this shot of the railroad tracks. Not sure it fully fits the architecture listing, but it had such nice lines and there's so little to find right now!!
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th November 2019 7:39am
b&w
tracks
railroad
for2020
Barb
ace
Love this b&w capture and the perspective you were able to take. Fav
February 16th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
Love this
February 16th, 2020
Linda Godwin
Great lines and pov!!
February 16th, 2020
