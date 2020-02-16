Previous
Follow the Path of Least Resistance by milaniet
Follow the Path of Least Resistance

Which is what I'm doing here. Finishing this week of black and white with this shot of the railroad tracks. Not sure it fully fits the architecture listing, but it had such nice lines and there's so little to find right now!!
Milanie

Barb ace
Love this b&w capture and the perspective you were able to take. Fav
February 16th, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
Love this
February 16th, 2020  
Linda Godwin
Great lines and pov!!
February 16th, 2020  
