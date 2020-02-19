Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2971
Finally Built My Own
Desperation shot! Still Life will always be my nightmare. Built this little cairn down on the creek to the trail (only place I could find rocks). You can't imagine how many tries it took me :) But I got a still life!
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
4
0
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6600
photos
303
followers
137
following
813% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
16th February 2020 3:19pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
cairn
,
for2020
Jennie B.
And a lovely little pile it is. 😁
February 20th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
Really pretty! I love that it is a nature still life! Still life is my nightmare too. But I have just been taking shots of things as they happen naturally and that works. Kind of! Lol
February 20th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Well it’s great. I’m sure it took a while to find that many rocks that would balance on each other. Your narrative gave me pause because we don’t have any creeks or lake shores with rocks, just sand.
February 20th, 2020
sarah
ace
Works for me... I am running out of ideas too... but this is really nice
February 20th, 2020
