Finally Built My Own

Desperation shot! Still Life will always be my nightmare. Built this little cairn down on the creek to the trail (only place I could find rocks). You can't imagine how many tries it took me :) But I got a still life!
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
Jennie B.
And a lovely little pile it is. 😁
February 20th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Really pretty! I love that it is a nature still life! Still life is my nightmare too. But I have just been taking shots of things as they happen naturally and that works. Kind of! Lol
February 20th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Well it’s great. I’m sure it took a while to find that many rocks that would balance on each other. Your narrative gave me pause because we don’t have any creeks or lake shores with rocks, just sand.
February 20th, 2020  
sarah ace
Works for me... I am running out of ideas too... but this is really nice
February 20th, 2020  
