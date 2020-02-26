Previous
One White Rose by milaniet
Photo 2978

One White Rose

Another gloomy cold day but they're promising some sunshine tomorrow - sure hope they don't miss this one! Kind of like the high key tones.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
Islandgirl ace
I love the high key effect.
Perfect white on white!
February 27th, 2020  
