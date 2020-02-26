Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2978
One White Rose
Another gloomy cold day but they're promising some sunshine tomorrow - sure hope they don't miss this one! Kind of like the high key tones.
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
1
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6608
photos
302
followers
138
following
815% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
14th February 2020 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
rose
,
high-key
,
for2020
Islandgirl
ace
I love the high key effect.
Perfect white on white!
February 27th, 2020
