Photo 2999
Still Raindrops
And so the rain continues - staying inside, library closed indefinitely, don't like the tv these days - yikes! Bring on some sunshine. Prayers for all. And a Happy St. Patrick's Day.
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
1st March 2020 12:57pm
nature
yellow
flower
rainbow2020
