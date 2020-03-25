Previous
From Tulip Heaven by milaniet
Photo 3006

From Tulip Heaven

What a joy it was to have those 2-1/2 hours at Garvan Gardens last Saturday - nearly to myself. Not having them at peak gave me some different views.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Milanie

June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
Jane Pittenger ace
Complete with photobomber. I always am tickled when they show up. Your array of flowers in your this month calendar is gorgeous
March 25th, 2020  
