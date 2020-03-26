Sign up
Photo 3007
So Soft
Not sure what kind of indoor plant this is, but I loved the feeling of the leaves. Nearing the end of the rainbow. Did get out for a walk today - no rain at least.
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
2
0
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6642
photos
301
followers
141
following
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
2180
2181
3003
3004
2182
3005
3006
3007
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
1st March 2020 3:27pm
Tags
nature
,
green
,
plant
,
rainbow2020
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
A succulent of some sort though which one I haven't a clue. Lots of lovely green for a photo tho.
March 26th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Does look soft and inviting to touch
March 26th, 2020
