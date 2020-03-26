Previous
So Soft by milaniet
Photo 3007

So Soft

Not sure what kind of indoor plant this is, but I loved the feeling of the leaves. Nearing the end of the rainbow. Did get out for a walk today - no rain at least.
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Milanie

Photo Details

Denise (lyndemc) ace
A succulent of some sort though which one I haven't a clue. Lots of lovely green for a photo tho.
March 26th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Does look soft and inviting to touch
March 26th, 2020  
