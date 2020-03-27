Previous
Next
Definitely Blue by milaniet
Photo 3008

Definitely Blue

This really is tinier than it looks - I was right up in its face :) Spotted this in the parking lot of Garvan Gardens - yes, even their parking lot has beautiful flower plantings around the curbs and ends.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
824% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Nice shot and great calendar so far.
March 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise