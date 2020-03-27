Sign up
Photo 3008
Definitely Blue
This really is tinier than it looks - I was right up in its face :) Spotted this in the parking lot of Garvan Gardens - yes, even their parking lot has beautiful flower plantings around the curbs and ends.
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
26th March 2020 10:01am
Tags
nature
,
blue
,
flower
,
rainbow2020
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice shot and great calendar so far.
March 27th, 2020
