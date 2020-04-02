Sign up
Photo 3014
Happy Birthday to My Survivor
Nice on black. This lilac bush is 50 years old this month. My mom bought it for my daughter and we planted it together. It has lasted through two moves and several diseases. Still puts out the sweetest smelling blossoms.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
4
1
365 2012-2018
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
2nd April 2020 11:19am
Tags
nature
bush
lilac
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That's fantastic you've had it so long! I like the smell of lilacs in the Spring. Nicely captured.
April 2nd, 2020
