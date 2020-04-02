Previous
Happy Birthday to My Survivor by milaniet
Happy Birthday to My Survivor

Nice on black. This lilac bush is 50 years old this month. My mom bought it for my daughter and we planted it together. It has lasted through two moves and several diseases. Still puts out the sweetest smelling blossoms.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That's fantastic you've had it so long! I like the smell of lilacs in the Spring. Nicely captured.
April 2nd, 2020  
