Previous
Next
Photo 3017
Been a While Since One has Posed
Not nearly the number of birds this past winter and spring than I usually see - and this is the first mockingbird I've caught in many months. Glad I heard him first and started watching as I slowly got nearer.
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
2
0
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6654
photos
300
followers
141
following
826% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th March 2020 1:09pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
mockingbird
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
There is a flurry of activity throughout the day at my feeder. But this is the first year I've had Juncos and Robins there at the same time. Good shot.
April 6th, 2020
Larry L
ace
great detail!
April 6th, 2020
