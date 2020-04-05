Previous
Been a While Since One has Posed by milaniet
Photo 3017

Been a While Since One has Posed

Not nearly the number of birds this past winter and spring than I usually see - and this is the first mockingbird I've caught in many months. Glad I heard him first and started watching as I slowly got nearer.
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Milanie

Ann H. LeFevre ace
There is a flurry of activity throughout the day at my feeder. But this is the first year I've had Juncos and Robins there at the same time. Good shot.
April 6th, 2020  
Larry L ace
great detail!
April 6th, 2020  
