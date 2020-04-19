Previous
The Other Side of the Lake by milaniet
Photo 3031

The Other Side of the Lake

This was taken shortly after yesterday's post, right across the lake. The azalea were in full beauty. Rain and quite a hail storm today, Strange weather.
19th April 2020

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
Photo Details

