Watching Me Walk By by milaniet
Watching Me Walk By

BOB. I'm always surprised when the scissortail stays still on the wire when I walk by. Most other birds take off when I get within 200 yards! His background is just from shooting into the sun.
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
Islandgirl ace
Wow love this on the black background!
April 25th, 2020  
GaryW
Love how he stands out against that dark background.
April 25th, 2020  
