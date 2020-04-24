Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3036
Watching Me Walk By
BOB. I'm always surprised when the scissortail stays still on the wire when I walk by. Most other birds take off when I get within 200 yards! His background is just from shooting into the sun.
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6676
photos
293
followers
140
following
831% complete
View this month »
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
Latest from all albums
3030
3031
3032
2187
3033
3034
3035
3036
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
21st April 2020 6:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
scissortail-flycatcher
Islandgirl
ace
Wow love this on the black background!
April 25th, 2020
GaryW
Love how he stands out against that dark background.
April 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close