It's a Small World After All by milaniet
It's a Small World After All

Shot these tiny flowers (about 1/4" each) yesterday on our way to the trail. It's amazing how quickly they grow back after being mowed by the city. Jerik thinks it's funny to see me laying down on the ground!
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
