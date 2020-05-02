Sign up
Photo 3044
It's a Small World After All
Shot these tiny flowers (about 1/4" each) yesterday on our way to the trail. It's amazing how quickly they grow back after being mowed by the city. Jerik thinks it's funny to see me laying down on the ground!
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
wildflowers
