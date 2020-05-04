Previous
Can't Spot Me Back Here by milaniet
Can't Spot Me Back Here

First Indigo Bunting of the year - pretty far off in the field, but at least I spotted him. They usually appear about when the orioles do. Now to find the Painted Bunting!
4th May 2020 4th May 20

Milanie

