Photo 3047
Finally Found a Shore Bird
I have often wondered why I never see any of the smaller shore birds along the banks of the Arkansas River. Finally did this week. I think this is a spotted sandpiper. Took this while the bird was headed east and Jerik west. Fun times.
5th May 2020
5th May 20
4
0
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6688
photos
294
followers
141
following
834% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
3rd May 2020 9:32am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
sandpiper
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
May 6th, 2020
amyK
ace
Great capture. Has to be challenging managing Jerik and the camera!
May 6th, 2020
Helen Sanderson
wow...great to see shore birds...
May 6th, 2020
Babs
ace
He is really marching along.
May 6th, 2020
