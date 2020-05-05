Previous
Next
Finally Found a Shore Bird by milaniet
Photo 3047

Finally Found a Shore Bird

I have often wondered why I never see any of the smaller shore birds along the banks of the Arkansas River. Finally did this week. I think this is a spotted sandpiper. Took this while the bird was headed east and Jerik west. Fun times.
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
834% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
sweet
May 6th, 2020  
amyK ace
Great capture. Has to be challenging managing Jerik and the camera!
May 6th, 2020  
Helen Sanderson
wow...great to see shore birds...
May 6th, 2020  
Babs ace
He is really marching along.
May 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise