Photo 3055
Just Like a Kid to Play in the Water
Coming back from the Post Office is an old empty lot filled with dirt and gravel. The killdeer have always like to nest around here. This young one looks like this year's addition. While Mom watched he went wading.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6696
photos
295
followers
140
following
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
killdeer
Taffy
ace
So cute! Tall gangly legs, fluffy body, sort of awkward looking. A wonderful capture.
May 13th, 2020
