Just Like a Kid to Play in the Water by milaniet
Photo 3055

Just Like a Kid to Play in the Water

Coming back from the Post Office is an old empty lot filled with dirt and gravel. The killdeer have always like to nest around here. This young one looks like this year's addition. While Mom watched he went wading.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Milanie

Taffy
So cute! Tall gangly legs, fluffy body, sort of awkward looking. A wonderful capture.
May 13th, 2020  
