Photo 3068
Where It All Started
When I enlarged this, I was amazed at how much "stuff" went into weaving this oriole's nest. Lots of monofilament line I spotted and quite a bit of "fluff". Again, same tree where I've been spotting the Baltimore orioles.
26th May 2020
26th May 20
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
tree
nature
nest
oriole
Linda Godwin
Ceraintly IS quite a collection
May 26th, 2020
