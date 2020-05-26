Previous
Where It All Started by milaniet
Photo 3068

Where It All Started

When I enlarged this, I was amazed at how much "stuff" went into weaving this oriole's nest. Lots of monofilament line I spotted and quite a bit of "fluff". Again, same tree where I've been spotting the Baltimore orioles.
26th May 2020 26th May 20

Milanie

@milaniet
Linda Godwin
Ceraintly IS quite a collection
May 26th, 2020  
