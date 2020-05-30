Previous
Next
Showing Off My Backside by milaniet
Photo 3072

Showing Off My Backside

I can't stay away from these orioles now that I've found the tree they like. Watched this guy for some time, sitting on the grass under the tree. At times, he appeared to be almost sitting on top of that nest I posted. Their markings are so pretty.
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
841% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Beautiful, Milanie!
May 31st, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Stunning color and detail
May 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise