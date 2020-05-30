Sign up
Photo 3072
Showing Off My Backside
I can't stay away from these orioles now that I've found the tree they like. Watched this guy for some time, sitting on the grass under the tree. At times, he appeared to be almost sitting on top of that nest I posted. Their markings are so pretty.
30th May 2020
30th May 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
22nd May 2020 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
oriole
Barb
ace
Beautiful, Milanie!
May 31st, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Stunning color and detail
May 31st, 2020
