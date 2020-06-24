Previous
As Forest Said - Pretty is as Pretty Does by milaniet
Photo 3097

As Forest Said - Pretty is as Pretty Does

Missouri didn't have many more butterflies than I've seen here in Arkansas. Did find the one Zebra Swallowtail at the Nature Conservatory enjoying a really unusual looking flower.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Milanie

@milaniet
Jane Pittenger ace
I like how the zebra stripes seem echoed in the darks and light of the flower
June 25th, 2020  
GaryW
Very cool shot. Like the edges.
June 25th, 2020  
