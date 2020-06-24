Sign up
Photo 3097
As Forest Said - Pretty is as Pretty Does
Missouri didn't have many more butterflies than I've seen here in Arkansas. Did find the one Zebra Swallowtail at the Nature Conservatory enjoying a really unusual looking flower.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
2
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
butterfly
,
30dayswild2020
,
zebraswallowtail
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like how the zebra stripes seem echoed in the darks and light of the flower
June 25th, 2020
GaryW
Very cool shot. Like the edges.
June 25th, 2020
