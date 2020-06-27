Before the Beetles Arrived

Glad I had a few spare shots - though not enough to hold me. Been bragging on my rose bush and now the beetles have attacked leaving me with lacy leaves. Broke my camera today - and no one to blame but myself. Ran in to get it when I spotted a butterfly in the backyard, then put it up on the mini-shed after he flew away. Jerik's box of outdoor toys were on top, too. Jerik went to get his chalk and knocked the camera to the concrete - not on purpose - just caught the edge of it. I should have taken it back inside. So ordering a new one tonight but with shipping the way it has been lately, may run out of shots before the new camera arrives. This makes the 3rd major replacement this weekend (bedroom tv and printer both quit) so if things happen in 3's hope this is it!