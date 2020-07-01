Previous
Just Across the Street by milaniet
Photo 3104

Just Across the Street

Ozark (well, Ft. Smith - 40 minutes west and lots bigger) made the national news tonight - 112 heat index. Needless to say, I haven't ventured far! Shot the hydrangea across the street and headed back in.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Milanie

Jane Pittenger ace
No global warming though!
July 2nd, 2020  
