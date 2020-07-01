Sign up
Photo 3104
Just Across the Street
Ozark (well, Ft. Smith - 40 minutes west and lots bigger) made the national news tonight - 112 heat index. Needless to say, I haven't ventured far! Shot the hydrangea across the street and headed back in.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
6777
photos
296
followers
147
following
Tags
nature
,
hydrangea
Jane Pittenger
ace
No global warming though!
July 2nd, 2020
