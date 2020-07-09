Sign up
Photo 3112
The Clouds Won Over the Sunset
Bob. We started to get a little color - then the cloud bank arrived. But they were pretty, too.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
4
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
river
Nina Ganci
wow! spectacular sunset! great scene
fav
July 9th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
So lovely.
July 9th, 2020
KV
ace
Lovely tones.
July 9th, 2020
Jean
ace
It's beautiful. Just love it on black
July 9th, 2020
fav