Photo 3156

About the Only Color Left in the Yard

My reliable gerba daisies - year after year the seem to hold up all summer - about the only flower that does. Will try to remember to plant more of them next year.
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Milanie

Esther Rosenberg ace
very pretty shot
August 22nd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
They are beautiful! Great color and shape, too!
August 22nd, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
A lovely color though. The heat has caused all my flowering plants to pause n their blooming cycles. Hopeful for cooler temperatures this fall. This am probably dreaming though.
August 22nd, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot of these gorgeous flowers.
August 22nd, 2020  
