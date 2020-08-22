Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3156
About the Only Color Left in the Yard
My reliable gerba daisies - year after year the seem to hold up all summer - about the only flower that does. Will try to remember to plant more of them next year.
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
6848
photos
294
followers
152
following
864% complete
View this month »
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
Latest from all albums
2223
3151
3152
3153
2224
3154
3155
3156
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
20th August 2020 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
orange
,
gerbadaisy
Esther Rosenberg
ace
very pretty shot
August 22nd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
They are beautiful! Great color and shape, too!
August 22nd, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely color though. The heat has caused all my flowering plants to pause n their blooming cycles. Hopeful for cooler temperatures this fall. This am probably dreaming though.
August 22nd, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot of these gorgeous flowers.
August 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close