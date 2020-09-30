Sign up
Photo 3195
Color of the Month
Kind of neat on black. Not sure what these flowers are - just one patch of this kind, but loved the golden coloring. Big fields of yellow right now, but soon, I hope, fall colors will join.
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th September 2020 7:05pm
Privacy
Public
nature
flower
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful shot! Great DOF! FAV and pinning. =)
September 30th, 2020
