Waiting - and Waiting by milaniet
Waiting - and Waiting

There was a pretty good back-up at this particular feeder and the goldfinch patiently waited his turn - not 10 feet from the glass door to the backyard. I appreciate all the help I can get. It was cold out!
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Milanie

marlboromaam ace
Gorgeous capture of this lovely bird! I never see them anymore, but I haven't put out thistle for them since the squirrels chewed up the sock feeders.
December 27th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
What an incredible capture, oh my.
December 27th, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
What vibrant colors this one has. My goldfinches are pale in comparison. (Maybe it's the weaker sunlight up here in IL that makes the difference. Haha.) Milanie, thanks so much for all the sweet, generous comments you've shared on my December theme of soft and blurry. You're a joy to create pictures for.
December 27th, 2020  
