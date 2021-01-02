Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3289
Where I Have Found My Peaceful Moments
The theme of the MFPIAC this month (yea to see it back!) was My Covid-19 year that was --- I'd complete it with the words up and down. But finding a beautiful start or ending to a day sure took my mind off all the other confusion.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
6997
photos
288
followers
163
following
901% complete
View this month »
3282
3283
3284
3285
3286
3287
3288
3289
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
collage
,
-
,
sunsets
,
sunrises
,
mfpiac99
marlboromaam
ace
They sure are some beautiful peaceful moments! Cheers, Milanie!
January 2nd, 2021
ZambianLass
ace
Stunning. X
January 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close